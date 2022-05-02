Number of tigers increasing in state due to govt’s good policies: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the government is serious about the conservation of tigers in the state and that the number of big cats is increasing continuously due to its good policies. Due to the effective implementation of 'Project Tiger' and 'Eco-tourism' policy by the government, Ranthambore (National Park) is attracting tourists from all over the world, Gehlot said. He also directed the authorities to prepare a master plan for the Sariska Tiger Reserve on the same lines.

Gehlot was addressing a meeting organised at his residence here regarding the management of Ranthambore, and Sariska and Mukundra tiger projects, among others.

It was informed in the meeting that there has been an increase of 2.5 times in the number of tigers in Sariska as compared to 2014, due to which the number of wildlife lovers and tourists is continuously increasing, an official statement said. Taking the feedback of the tiger conservation works being done in Mukundra, the chief minister directed to speed up the ongoing village displacement, prey base improvement, habitat improvement and redress various obstacles coming in the development works at the earliest. Gehlot said that apart from agricultural land, arrangements have been made to allot residential land in urban areas as an alternative to speed up the voluntary displacement of villages coming in the middle of the project. He also directed the officials to increase the compensation given for the death and injuries due to the tiger attack. The chief minister said that for the effective implementation of the Project Tiger, it is necessary to declare the boundaries of the project as silent zone and issue advisory to the concerned collectors in this regard.

