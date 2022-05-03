Left Menu

Infant, mother die after house catches fire in UP

An eight-month-old girl and her mother died after suffering severe burns when their house caught fire in the Najibabad area of the district Monday evening, police said. The fire broke out in the house of Ashish Agarwal in Adarsh Nagar locality of Najibabad police station area at around 7.30 pm.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:21 IST
Infant, mother die after house catches fire in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-month-old girl and her mother died after suffering severe burns when their house caught fire in the Najibabad area of the district Monday evening, police said. The fire broke out in the house of Ashish Agarwal in Adarsh Nagar locality of Najibabad police station area at around 7.30 pm. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot, police said.

Six people who were trapped in the flames were rescued and rushed to a private hospital, but the infant and her mother died. Police added that the cause of fire was being probed. PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022