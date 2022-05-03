Infant, mother die after house catches fire in UP

An eight-month-old girl and her mother died after suffering severe burns when their house caught fire in the Najibabad area of the district Monday evening, police said. The fire broke out in the house of Ashish Agarwal in Adarsh Nagar locality of Najibabad police station area at around 7.30 pm. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade team reached the spot, police said.

Six people who were trapped in the flames were rescued and rushed to a private hospital, but the infant and her mother died. Police added that the cause of fire was being probed. PTI CORR SAB SRY

