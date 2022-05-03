'Unstoppable': Book chronicles journey of 40 youth icons

From olympians and academicians to musicians and environmentalists, a new book chronicles the inspiring journeys of 40 Indian youth icons who overcame their struggles to create something of value.

''Unstoppable: How Youth Icons Achieve Extraordinary Things'', written by debutant author-podcaster Manthan Shah, will hit the stands on May 9. It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

''At 17 years of age, I was exploring various career avenues, and searching for inspiration on becoming a successful young adult. But the books on this were few and far in between. Most books were written by elderly folks who stated vague things like 'dream big' and 'believe in yourself','' said the 22-year-old author.

''So, I decided to fill this gap, and write a book for the young people, especially from developing economies, who want to do something extraordinary,'' he added.

It features stories of olympians Dutee Chand and Deepa Karmakar, rapper Kaam Bhaari, track and field para athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, astrophysicist Karan Jani, acid Attack survivor Reshma Qureshi and Sanket Deshpande, the youngest Indian to send satellite in space, among others.

With in-depth interviews and analysis of what makes champions tick, Shah identifies the attributes that make these achievers who they are -- grit, courage, determination, creativity and empathy.

''The traits associated with their success have now become the ten chapters. In each chapter, you will find comprehensive mental models and insights from hundreds of books, research papers, and journal articles that knit their stories together. Finally, you will find action points, small exercises, and key learnings from industry leaders along with bits from my personal stories that you can laugh about,'' explained Shah.

According to the publishers, 'Unstoppable' not only provides inspiration to create something extraordinary from ordinary circumstances and resources, but also highlights important factors and provides a plan of action for achieving one's goals.

''The book chronicles the journeys of the best and brightest of Indians in business, sports, music, academia and entertainment. The stories are assisted by research from renowned experts in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, genealogy, social sciences and leadership,'' they said in its description of the book.

