Isolated places in UP get light rain, thunderstorms

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms occurred in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the state are likely on May 4, the weather office said.

Very light rain and thunderstorms are likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather will most likely remain dry over the state's western part on May 5 and May 6, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

