Greater synergy needed between DMRC, DTC operations: Delhi chief secy

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday pitched for bringing ''greater synergy'' in operations of the DMRC and DTC, saying with the expansion of the mass rapid transit network, is needed to promote the use of public transport and provide more ease to commuters.

Addressing a gathering at an event at Metro Bhawan here to mark the 28th foundation day of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), he also stressed that full implementation of common mobility cards across the network was essential in achieving that synergy.

Kumar, who recently took charge as the new chief secretary of Delhi, said, several years ago, he had suggested to the city government to ''integrate Delhi Metro and DTC'' but somehow that has not been considered.

''If we cannot integrate the two, we can surely bring in greater synergy in operations of the metro and the buses, and synergy in scheduling services. With the advancement in technology, the use of public transport has to be enhanced,'' he said.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in his address described DMRC as an ''island of excellence in Delhi'', and also emphasized the need for working in synergy.

''Earlier there was a vacuum and one could operate that way, but now if we work separately and not in an integrated way, then everyone will suffer loss, and we won't be able to leverage the benefit of synergy,'' he said.

There is a need for greater integration among the networks of the metro, Indian Railways, and the new Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) that is coming up, to provide greater ease to commuters, he said, adding, the recently-inaugurated foot-over-bridge connecting New Delhi metro station with New Delhi railway station was a welcome integration step and has provided ease to people.

''Entering a railway station is quite a challenge, and entering particularly the Delhi Cantonment railway station is quite an experience. Besides, the Delhi Cantonment metro station is located somewhere else, and even traveling by bus or car, it is difficult to reach this railway station. So, integration is needed,'' the MoHUA secretary said.

He also said the entry from Ring Roadside to the multimodal transport complex coming up at Sarai Kale Khan, also needs to be looked into and properly planned.

DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar later told reporters that DMRC and DTC have been endeavoring to have an integration in operation, and the chief secretary essentially emphasised bringing greater synergy in operations, between the two agencies.

''So, let's say, if a person is getting off at a metro station, he or she would know the timing of the buses that can be taken from the nearest place,'' he said.

The Delhi Chief Secretary in his address also pitched for boosting last-mile connectivity, which would in turn promote greater use of public transport by people.

He also cited the example of DTC bus route no 620 that runs from Vasant Kunj to Connaught Place area, and how people were initially skeptical about it, but it proved a very convenient service for people.

People largely drive two-wheelers or cars to travel to places more out of ''compulsion than choice''. And, say if 10,000 buses are integrated with the Delhi Metro services, then Delhi roads will not only get significantly decongested, but as a collateral benefit it would also mean a cleaner environment, he said.

The chief secretary also suggested establishing institutions like global education centers or tech-driven hubs, in the field of emerging technologies like augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, etc, on plots near the metro tracks where global players can set up centers.

Joshi congratulated DMRC for its achievements in these years, and said, ''In India, there are very few projects in the government sector which have worked with such excellence as Delhi Metro, in both construction and operations. Basics of HR management and good leadership are probably the reasons behind it''.

The DMRC's managing director in his welcome address said, ''Today, we operate one of the most advanced as well as one of the most punctual metro networks in the world. Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the National Capital Region where it has helped usher in a new era of rapid economic growth, enhanced living and traveling comfort, and avenues for the generation of employment.'' At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

On this occasion, the annual Managing Director's Awards were also given. Hauz Khas metro station was adjudged the 'Best Metro Station' and the Sarita Vihar depot was awarded the 'Best Depot' rolling shield, officials said.

Gurmurat Singh, manager in the electrical department was given the 'Metro Man of the Year' award, while Anju Khetarpal, Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor bagged the 'Metro Woman of the Year' award. Besides, another 46 employees of the DMRC also received the Managing Director's awards for meritorious performance, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)