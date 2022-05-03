Left Menu

Low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea in forecast

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:17 IST
Low-pressure area over South Andaman Sea in forecast
  • Country:
  • India

A low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the South Andaman Sea by the end of this week, the weather office said on Tuesday.

In its tropical weather outlook, the weather office said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas around May 4.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely over the region around May 6. ''Probability of cyclogenesis during next 120 hours high,'' the weather office said, even as it refrained from making any forecast on the path of the low-pressure system.

''It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours,'' it said.

In its warning for fishermen for May 4, it said squally wind is very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022