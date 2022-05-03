Maha: NCP's Sule hails Yeshwantrao Chavan during Thane visit
- Country:
- India
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday hailed Yeshwantrao Chavan for playing a stellar role in making Maharashtra one of the most progressive and developed states in the country.
Speaking at an event here, she said the Union government's report on start-ups also put Maharashtra in the lead.
''New technology and new ideas come to Maharashtra and then it reaches all over the country,'' she said.
She and state minister Jitendra Awhad then visited a Shiv Sena shakha (local office) nearby.
She brushed aside queries on whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Sena, NCP and Congress, would fight civic elections together.
Decisions regarding civic polls, including in Mumbai and Thane, would be taken at the appropriate time, Sule said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sena has always received Lord Ram's blessings as it has clear conscience, says Raut in dig at MNS chief
Follow MVA policy, NCP minister tells two Sena colleagues; cites problems of party workers
Pak PM set to unveil Cabinet; Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer oath to new ministers
Will not form alliance with Sena: BJP leader Mungantiwar
PIL in HC seeks contempt action against Maha CM, Sena's Sanjay Raut, and others