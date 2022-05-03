Odisha's Boudh sizzles at 44.5 degC, second-highest temp in India

Boudh recorded the second-highest temperature in the country on Tuesday as parts of Odisha boiled in the blazing sun, with 18 weather stations recording a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Met office said.

Rain along with thunderstorms occurred in several places including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees Celsius in some places and was above normal in several towns, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The temperature soared to 44.5 degrees Celsius in Boudh, the second-highest along with two other weather stations in the country. Chandrapur in Maharashtra saw the day's highest maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The mercury was at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Angul and Subarnapur, and 43 in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bolangir. It rose to 39 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar, three notches above average, the weather office said.

Baripada in Mayurbhanj district received 27.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, bringing the maximum temperature down to 30.2 degrees Celsius.

There was moderate downpour in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Gajapati districts over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, it said.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received the season's first thunderstorm as squally winds and light rain brought much-needed relief to the people of the twin cities. There was heavy downpour in Balasore town, and moderate rainfall in other parts of coastal Odisha.

Under the influence of the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, scattered or widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph can occur across the state during the next three-four days.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature during the next four-five days.

