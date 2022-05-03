Left Menu

Maha: Sambhaji Chhatrapati debunks Raj's claim about Shivaji samadhi

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:41 IST
Maha: Sambhaji Chhatrapati debunks Raj's claim about Shivaji samadhi
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

One must not talk on history till one is absolutely sure, Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati said on Tuesday when asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray claiming during his Sunday rally that the 'samadhi' of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was built by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said the samadhi was built by social reformer Mahatma Phule in 1925, adding that the real credit for its construction went to all devotees and followers of the legendary warrior king.

Without naming Thackeray, he said, ''It is wrong for a responsible leader to make such a statement. One should talk about history only if you are 100 per cent sure.'' Thackeray had made the statement during his Aurangabad rally, which was more in the news for his ultimatum to the state government to get loudspeakers atop mosques removed by May 4, failing which he had said there would be consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022