Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

The Sun emitted two fresh flares on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Among the two solar flares, one was moderate - an M-class flare - and the other was classified as an X-class flare, which denotes the most intense flares.

According to NASA, the moderate solar flare peaked at 8:19 p.m. ET while the strong X-Class flare peaked at 9:25 a.m. EDT. The agency's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured images of both events.

NASA defines solar flares as powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a solar flare cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground, however – when intense enough – it can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communications signals travel.

Flares and solar eruptions can even pose risks to spacecraft and space travellers.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory has been watching the Sun since 2010 and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star. The spacecraft hosts three scientific experiments: Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA), EUV Variability Experiment (EVE), Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) to provide observations.