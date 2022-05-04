Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur
  • Country:
  • India

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The skirmish took place around 8.15 am at a forest in Tulargufa-Mungari area under Chhotedongar police station limits when a joint team of various security forces was out on a search operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The joint squad of personnel, belonging to the DRG and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), had launched the operation along the Palli-Barsur axis on Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border on Tuesday, he said.

When a patrolling team of the DRG was cordoning off forests between Tulargufa and Mungari on Wednesday morning, it came under heavy fire from a group of ultras, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

“DRG head constable Salik Ram Markam (37) suffered bullet injuries in the face-off and later died,” the official said.

The exchange of fire later stopped and reinforcement was sent to the spot, he said.

The Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur, has witnessed several deadly attacks on security forces in the past, particularly during the summer season when rebels carry out the annual 'tactical counter offensive campaign' (TCOC) and step up their offensive activities. Security forces are always put on alert during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022