Left Menu

Signature Global raises Rs 400 cr from HDFC Capital's real estate fund

Realty firm Signature Global, which focuses on building affordable housing projects, on Wednesday said it has raised long term capital of Rs 400 crore from HDFC Capital realty fund.The company raised this fund from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3 H-CARE 3, a fund managed by HDFC Capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:01 IST
Signature Global raises Rs 400 cr from HDFC Capital's real estate fund
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Signature Global, which focuses on building affordable housing projects, on Wednesday said it has raised long term capital of Rs 400 crore from HDFC Capital realty fund.

The company raised this fund from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3 (H-CARE 3), a fund managed by HDFC Capital. The funding will be utilised for land acquisition and development of affordable housing projects in Haryana.

The company develops affordable housing projects under Haryana's affordable housing policy (HAHP) and independent floors under DDJAY (Deen Dayal Jan Awas yojana) affordable plotting policy. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global, said: ''We have strong credentials of providing value homes at affordable prices to our customers''.

''As one of the leading players in affordable housing, our focus has been to build a strong foundation through which we can launch many more affordable housing projects in north India. HDFC Capital’s investment is a significant achievement for us as it reposes faith in our execution capabilities,'' he added.

In the last 7-8 years, Signature Global has launched 30 housing projects, mainly in Gurugram, Sohna and Karnal (Haryana), and out of that, seven projects have already been delivered. The company has also launched commercial projects, including a shopping mall, in Vaishali and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022