Rains bring respite from summer heat in Telangana

Heavy rains lashed the city and other parts of Telangana on Wednesday, bringing the much-needed respite to residents from the sweltering heat.

Downpour occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts, the Met Centre of IMD here said in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana.

Rains occurred at many places over the state early this morning, it said.

Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cms of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cms of rain.

However, the rainfall caused misery to the farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and other districts as it soaked the harvest ready paddy on the fields and harvested stock kept at market yards.

In the state capital, water logging and inundation was reported from several localities, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city.

Trees were uprooted at some places.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the job to clear stagnated water and fallen trees.

''I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat) ,Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated,'' AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

Mercury levels have been hovering above 40 degrees C in Telangana during the ongoing summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)