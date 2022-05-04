Left Menu

Hailstorm, rain in parts of Delhi

However, no heat wave is predicted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat. People in Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in the national capital.

It later updated the alert to the orange category.

The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- ''green'' (no action needed), ''yellow'' (watch and stay updated), ''orange'' (be prepared) and ''red'' (take action).

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

