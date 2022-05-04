Left Menu

Major rejig in Punjab, 43 IAS officers transferred

The services of IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Kaushik have been placed at the disposal of the department of cooperation as managing director, Sugarfed while KK Yadav, who is taxation commissioner, has been given additional charge of chief executive officer of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:47 IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 43 IAS and 38 PCS officers with immediate effect. Several IAS officers were also given additional charges. Senior IAS officer Sarvjit Singh, who is the additional chief secretary (agriculture) has been given additional charge of soil and water conservation while Vikas Pratap, principal secretary (planning), has been given additional charge of animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries. The services of IAS officer Ravinder Kumar Kaushik have been placed at the disposal of the department of cooperation as managing director, Sugarfed while KK Yadav, who is taxation commissioner, has been given additional charge of chief executive officer of Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion. The services of AS Thind have been placed at the disposal of the department of housing and urban development as chief administrator of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority. Sabin C, who is director (industries), has been given the additional charge of managing director, Punjab Information and Communication Technology Corporation while Kanwal Preet Brar has been given the charge of special secretary, NRI affairs.

IAS officer Bhupinder Singh has been appointed as special secretary, health and family welfare while IAS officer Neelima's services have been placed at the disposal of the department of health and family welfare for posting as MD of Punjab Health System Corporation. Vinay Bublani has been given the charge of special secretary, home affairs, and justice while Sanjay Popli has been appointed as commissioner for persons with disabilities. Mohinder Pal has been posted as MD, Punsup while VK Sharma has been appointed as chief executive officer of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Sonali Giri has been posted as chief executive, of Punjab Energy Development Agency while IAS officer Isha will be joint managing director of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company. While Karnesh Sharma has been appointed as director, of tourism and cultural affairs, Ghanshyam Thori, who is Jalandhar deputy commissioner (DC), has been given additional charge of chief administrator Jalandhar development authority. Sandeep Hans, Hoshiarpur DC, has been given the charge of the commissioner, municipal commissioner Hoshiarpur while Kumar Saurabh Raj, who is special secretary, excise and taxation, has also been given the charge of special secretary, home affairs. Girish Dayalan has been posted as director, of governance reforms while Deepti Uppal will be director-general, employment generation, and training. Thirty-eight Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers including Parminder Pal Singh, Subhash Chander, Dalwinderjit Singh, Navjor Kaur, and Rubinderjit Singh Brar have also got new posting orders.

