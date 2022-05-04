Delhi govt announces free bus passes for construction workers

In a relief to construction workers in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday the Kejriwal government has decided to provide free bus passes to them for their daily commute.

Sisodia distributed free passes to some construction workers at a function held at the Delhi Secretariat.

He said, ''10 lakh workers have been registered in Delhi. In the last one year, the Kejriwal government distributed Rs 600 crore among the 10 lakh registered workers (under various welfare schemes), which is the highest amount distributed among workers in the entire country.'' Sisodia asked the workers to spend the money they would save due to bus passes being made free on their family and not waste it on anything else.

Construction workers include masons, painters, welders, carpenters, crane operators among others.

Sisodia interacted with some of the beneficiaries who told him that used to spend hundreds of rupees per month on travelling to their work places.

