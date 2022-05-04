Left Menu

Rain-related incidents kill two in Jammu, national highway closed

In another incident, an 18-year old girl, who had gone to collect fire wood from forest in Charala area in Doda district, died after a tree fell on her due to high-velocity wind, they said.According to officials, a few houses in Jammu region and power lines in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Rajouri districts suffered damages after trees fell on them.

Two girls were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy downpour lashed various parts of the region on Wednesday causing a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway that led to its closure, authorities said.

A thick cover of cloud benighted the region that witnessed rain in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing down the temperature by over 3 degrees celsius, they said.

A 13-year-old girl sustained critical injuries as she was struck by lightening in Manwal area of Udhampur district. She succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Tuesday night, officials said.

In another incident, an 18-year old girl, who had gone to collect fire wood from forest in Charala area in Doda district, died after a tree fell on her due to high-velocity wind, they said.

According to officials, a few houses in Jammu region and power lines in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Rajouri districts suffered damages after trees fell on them. However, all power lines have been restored.

Banihal in Ramban district and Bhaderwah in Doda district saw a drop of 11 degrees in temperature, Batote saw of drop of 7 degrees, and Kathua district witnessed a drop of 6 degrees in its temperature.

Katra in Reasi witnessed a fall of 4 degrees, the officials said.

Landslide at Samroli resulted in blockade of Jammu-Srinagar highway, they said.

