PM Modi, Finnish premier Marin discuss ways to further cement bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin here and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and other sectors.

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, met Marin on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

''Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @MarinSanna met in Copenhagen. The developmental partnership between India and Finland is rapidly growing. Both leaders discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Modi would also attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said that the India-Nordic summit focuses on the elements of bilateral cooperation which essentially fall into three to four major clusters - trade and investment ties; the digital and innovation partnership; the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.

''Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region,'' Modi had said earlier.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

