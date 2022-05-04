Odd News Roundup: Pages for pardons? In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading'; UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pages for pardons? In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

Inmates in Bolivia's overcrowded prisons are now able to reduce their jail time by reading books in a new program influenced by one in Brazil that aims to spread literacy and give hope despite a notoriously slow judicial process. The state program "Books behind bars" offers detainees a chance get out of jail days or weeks in advance of their release date. Bolivia does not have a life sentence or death penalty, but pre-trial detention can last for many years due to a slow judicial system.

UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle

The British army said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation after reports that a man who was pretending to be a priest spent a night at a barracks with soldiers tasked with protecting Queen Elizabeth near her Windsor Castle home. The Sun newspaper reported that the imposter was allowed onto the barracks of the Coldstream Guards without showing any credentials or identifiable documents and later ate, drank and shared stories with soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)