Heat wave: Tankers supply water to over 200 Maha villages

In light of the prevailing weather conditions in Maharashtra, over 200 villages and 500 hamlets are being supplied water through 187 tankers, an official said on Wednesday. As per a statement issued by the chief ministers office, 113 tankers were supplying water to 118 villages and 358 hamlets till April 25, and the number rose to 213 and 563 hamlets by May 2.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:25 IST
In light of the prevailing weather conditions in Maharashtra, over 200 villages and 500 hamlets are being supplied water through 187 tankers, an official said on Wednesday. As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, 113 tankers were supplying water to 118 villages and 358 hamlets till April 25, and the number rose to 213 and 563 hamlets by May 2. The worst-affected 96 villages and 354 hamlets were in Thane and Konkan where 75 tankers were in service, while 46 tankers are being plied to 58 villages and 47 hamlets in north Maharashtra.

Mercury levels soared in the parts of the state over the past few weeks, increasing the demand for water and electricity.

