Scorching heat in Rajasthan; Dholpur hottest at 43.7 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scorching heat prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with Dholpur recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

According to the meteorological department, Karauli recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, Banswara 42.3 degrees Celsius, Banasthali and Kota 42.2 degrees Celsius, Anta 41.8 degrees Celsius, Alwar, Jalore and Churu 41.7 degrees Celsius, Dungarpur 41.6 degrees Celsius, and Bundi, Barmer and Pilani 41.1 degrees Celsius.

Some other places in the state recorded their maximum temperatures in the range of 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures at major places in the state were recorded in the range of 21 to 30 degrees Celsius.

In a span of 24 hours till 1.30 pm on Wednesday, Raisinghnagar recorded 18 mm rainfall, followed by 13 mm in Padampur, 11 mm in Suratgarh, 8mm in Bhadra, 7 mm in Rawatsar, 6mm in Pilibanga, 5mm in Hanumangarh, 2.6 mm in Sriganganagar and 2mm in Khajuwala, the weather office said.

