Ensure human-wildlife conflict avoided at all costs in biodiversity parks: L-G to DDA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:27 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the status of the biodiversity parks here and asked authorities to ensure that human-wildlife conflict was avoided at all costs.

A network of seven biodiversity parks in Delhi harbours a variety of wildlife and medicinal plants in ecologically sustainable biotic communities. It renders multiple ecological services, including carbon sequestration, oxygenation and recharging of groundwater aquifers, as well as economical, educational and recreation benefits to the urban society, the L-G's Office said in a statement.

Baijal chaired a meeting attended by the DDA vice-chairman, noted botanist and environment expert C R Babu, and others to review the status of these parks under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

All efforts have to be made to ensure there is ''no mutual infringement of surrounding human settlement and the flora and fauna in the parks, and human-wildlife conflict was avoided at any cost'', he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The seven parks include the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, Aravali Biodiversity Park, Tughlaqabad Biodiversity Park and the Northern Ridge.

Spread over 3,000 acres, these parks are models of urban environment sustainability and resilience, and are one of the first of their kind in the country, officials said.

While appreciating the efforts and achievements made over the past 20 years in establishing these parks, the L-G emphasised that their maintenance and sustenance was a continuous process rather than a one-time task.

He issued directions to ensure that no encroachments take place in the demarcated areas in the future, the officials said.

