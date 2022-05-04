Noida society residents fight over parking space, FIRs registered

A man and a woman living in a housing society here allegedly indulged in vandalism over parking space, police said on Wednesday, adding separate FIRs were lodged against them. The police action came after a video clip of the woman damaging the man's car at Antriksh Golf View society in Sector 78 emerged on social media. The FIRs were lodged at Sector 113 police station after written complaints were made from both sides, officials said.

"The incident shown in the video took place on Tuesday. The police have got a complaint from the woman, identified as Srikriti, against the man, Sunil Mittal. She alleged that Mittal had damaged her scooty's lock and removed it from a spot to park his own car," a police official said.

"She damaged his car in anger after which he confronted her and misbehaved with her," the official said, citing the woman's complaint to the police.

Later, Mittal also filed a complaint against the woman and an FIR was lodged, police said. Both cases have been registered under IPC Section 427 (mischief) and further investigation is on, the official said, adding that the video of the incident was captured by a society resident.

Residents of housing societies in Noida often lament that builders hand over properties without duly allocating parking space to everyone, which has many a time become the trigger for conflict among them.

