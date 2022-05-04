Left Menu

West UP witnesses rain, hailstorms; Jhansi hottest at 43.5 degrees

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Day temperatures in several parts of Uttar Pradesh remained normal on Wednesday, with western region of the state experiencing strong winds and rain accompanied by hail in the evening, the meteorological department said here.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, it said.

According to the Met department, in Mathura, hailstorm caused damage to crops in about a dozen villages of Mahavan tehsil on Wednesday afternoon.

Similarly, the entire Etah district received relief from the scorching heat due to rain around 5 pm.

In Saharanpur, many bikers and pedestrians were trapped by strong winds in the evening, which also damaged stalls installed at Tripura Maa Bala Sundari Devi fair located in Deoband, officials said. Saharanpur SP (City), Rajesh Kumar, said around 5 pm, storms followed by rain disturbed normal life and several trees also got uprooted.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, the Met department said.

The weather office forecast said very light to light rains or thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

