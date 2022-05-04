Left Menu

DDA reclaims over 27,000 sq yds of encroached land in three months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 23:15 IST
The DDA has reclaimed 27,734 square yards of land spanning various districts of Delhi through a series of anti-encroachment drives from January to March, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said 12 such exercises were carried out in that period.

In early January, demolition drive was conducted in Masjid Moth area, while late January, 16 ''pucca structures and several mechanics' stalls'' were removed in Patel Nagar, as per the statement.

Late in March, a boundary wall was removed in Anand Parbat area as part of the exercise, it said.

''The land reclaimed by carrying out demolition programmes is handed over to the engineering department or horticulture department for watch and ward of the vacant land parcels. Further, these lands are to be utilised as per the existing Master Plan or Zonal Plan,'' the statement said.

