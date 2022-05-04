Several illegal meat shops sealed across six zones of NDMC: Civic body

Health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday conducted ''raids'' across its six zones and sealed several meat shops which were selling it illegally, officials said.

The NDMC zones are -- City Sadar Paharganj, Karol Bagh, Rohini, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines and Narela.

The raids were conducted by the health department of the respective zones with the help of local police to curb illegal selling of meat by shops or by vendors in the street, officials said.

''Such raids would continue in the coming days to curb the illegal selling of meat,'' the NDMC said in a statement. The team in the City Sadar Paharganj Zone sealed 10 illegal unlicensed meat shops -- three in Nabi Karim in Ward 91, three in Quresh Nagar in Ward 89 and four on Minto Road, Shakur ki Dandi, in Ward 88, it said. Besides these, illegal meat vendors of JJ Cluster Daya Basti in Ward 82 of the the City Sadar Paharganj Zone were also removed, the statement said. In the Narela Zone, three illegal meat shops were sealed in Singhu village. ''During the raid at Ward 93 in Karol Bagh Zone, 59 kg of chicken was seized along with five cages and other items,'' it added.

In the Rohini Zone, one illegal meat shop was sealed and items including one cycle rickshaw trolley, two iron cages, three PVC drums meant for slaughtering of chickens were seized, officials said.

''During the raid in Keshavpuram Zone at Wazirpur JJ Colony in Ward 74, 32 chickens, two big cages and other articles were seized. Besides, five to six temporary structures used for selling illegal meat in the open were removed,'' the statement said.

Raids were also carried out in the Civil Lines Zone at Bengali Colony, Jharoda and Sangam Vihar areas. Four fridges in broken condition, three carts, one scale, six wooden racks, 11 cage along with 270 kgs of chicken and 110 kg of fish were seized, to curb illegal selling if meat, the NDMC said.

