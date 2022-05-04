Rain, thunderstorms lash parts of UP

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening witnessed strong winds followed by rain, providing the much-needed relief to the people from the scorching heat.

The director of Lucknow-based meteorological centre, J P Gupta, said that many western and some eastern areas of the state received thunderstorms and light rain late in the evening.

This change in weather conditions has been because of the southeasterly winds and the weather is likely to remain so for the next three-four days, he said.

The weather office forecast said very light to light rains or thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state on Thursday.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi and Fatehpur, the meteorological department said. According to the Met department, in Mathura, hailstorms caused damage to crops in about a dozen villages of Mahavan tehsil on Wednesday afternoon.

Similarly, the entire Etah district received relief from the scorching heat due to rain around 5 pm. In Saharanpur, many bikers and pedestrians were trapped by strong winds in the evening, which also damaged stalls installed at Tripura Maa Bala Sundari Devi fair located in Deoband, officials said. Saharanpur SP (City), Rajesh Kumar, said around 5 pm, storms followed by rain disturbed normal life and several trees also got uprooted. Meanwhile, the day temperatures settled appreciably above normal in Gorakhpur division, below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Meerut divisions, and normal in the rest, the Met department said.

