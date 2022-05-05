Himachal CM lays foundation stones of various parking lots in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid foundation stones for various parking lots in Shimla city, an official spokesperson said. Thakur laid the foundation stone for the construction of parking for 200 vehicles near Auckland Tunnel with an expenditure of Rs 6.49 crore. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the development work of a bus stand near the Shri Gurudwara Sahib Shimla on which an expenditure of Rs. 6.86 crore would be made and a parking facility for 250 vehicles would be provided. Besides, he laid the foundation stone for construction work of parking for 150 vehicles in the SDA Complex Kasumpati worth Rs. 6.21 crore. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the stabilization of the Ridge and the development of open space with an expenditure of Rs. 33 crore. In all, Thakur dedicated and laid the foundation stone of developmental projects worth Rs 63.06 crore here, the spokesperson said.

He also inaugurated the Ajeevika Bhawan constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore. Addressing the gathering at Ajeevika Bhawan, Thakur said that the state government was implementing various developmental projects in Shimla Town under the Shimla Smart City project with the provision of state-of-the-art amenities for local people and tourists. He said that with an estimated expenditure of Rs 760 crore, this project would ensure multi-faceted development of the town with systematic construction. Thakur said that the construction of 22 parking projects worth Rs 120.30 crore was under progress under the Shimla Smart City project which would provide additional parking for 2,800 vehicles. Expansion and improvement work of a 12-kilometer road with an outlay of Rs 95 crore under the Shimla Smart City project is also being done, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)