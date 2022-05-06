Left Menu

(Update: Crew returns) NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission returning to Earth today: Watch live

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:40 IST
(Update: Crew returns) NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission returning to Earth today: Watch live
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission will depart from the International Space Station (ISS) today to begin the journey home, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer will undock from the space station at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. Marshburn handed over command of the space station to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who will lead the Expedition 67 crew until the end of summer.

The crew quartet will splashdown off the coast of Florida at 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 6. In addition to the Crew-3 astronauts, Endurance will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth.

While aboard the orbiting laboratory, the Crew-3 astronauts contributed to hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations, which helps to prepare humans for future space exploration missions while generating numerous innovations and benefits for humanity on Earth.

The return and related activities of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Update

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance crew ship splashed down safely with four commercial crew astronauts inside in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, at 12:43 p.m. EDT after 177 days in space.

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022