(Update: Crew returns) NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission returning to Earth today: Watch live

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission will depart from the International Space Station (ISS) today to begin the journey home, wrapping up a nearly six-month science mission.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer will undock from the space station at 1:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 5. Marshburn handed over command of the space station to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who will lead the Expedition 67 crew until the end of summer.

The crew quartet will splashdown off the coast of Florida at 12:43 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 6. In addition to the Crew-3 astronauts, Endurance will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth.

While aboard the orbiting laboratory, the Crew-3 astronauts contributed to hundreds of scientific investigations and technology demonstrations, which helps to prepare humans for future space exploration missions while generating numerous innovations and benefits for humanity on Earth.

After more than 6-months of growing chiles, studying cotton, and performing the first archaeological study aboard the @Space_Station, it's time for Crew-3 to come home. https://t.co/7TMqfQRJqV pic.twitter.com/ElClrjPXCP — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) May 4, 2022

The return and related activities of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Update

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance crew ship splashed down safely with four commercial crew astronauts inside in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa, Florida, at 12:43 p.m. EDT after 177 days in space.