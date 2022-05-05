UP: Thunderstorm, lightening kill 2 at different places

Two people were killed here in the district in separate incidents of lightning and roof collapse, officials said on Thursday.

Siddharth Pandey, 65, was killed in Haliapur when he was struck by lightning. In the Gosaiganj area, a 70-year-old Azim died after a thatched roof collapsed on him due to the thunderstorm, officials said. Both incidents took place Wednesday, they said.

At several places, electricity poles fell down and trees were uprooted.

The power supply was also disrupted in many areas in the district due to the strong winds, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)