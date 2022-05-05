Left Menu

UP: Thunderstorm, lightening kill 2 at different places

Two people were killed here in the district in separate incidents of lightning and roof collapse, officials said on Thursday.Siddharth Pandey, 65, was killed in Haliapur when he was struck by lightning. In Gosaiganj area, a 70-year-old Azim died after a thatched roof collapsed on him due to the thunderstorm, officials said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:50 IST
Two people were killed here in the district in separate incidents of lightning and roof collapse, officials said on Thursday.

Siddharth Pandey, 65, was killed in Haliapur when he was struck by lightning. In the Gosaiganj area, a 70-year-old Azim died after a thatched roof collapsed on him due to the thunderstorm, officials said. Both incidents took place Wednesday, they said.

At several places, electricity poles fell down and trees were uprooted.

The power supply was also disrupted in many areas in the district due to the strong winds, officials added.

