Possible tornado causes damage outside Oklahoma city

PTI | Seminole | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A suspected tornado touched down outside Oklahoma City on Wednesday, causing what appeared from televised reports to be damage and briefly trapping some people who were later rescued, authorities said.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped because of the damage in the community of Seminole, but crews were able to get them out.

Seminole is a city of about 7,500 people located about 100 kilometers southeast of Oklahoma City.

Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

KOCO-TV showed video footage of damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation is blown out.

