New and mysterious black widow binary discovered 3,000 light years from Earth

MIT astronomers have discovered a new and mysterious binary star system 3,000 light-years from Earth. The system appears to be a new "black widow binary" - a rapidly spinning neutron star, also known as pulsar, that is circling and slowly consuming a smaller companion star.

Just as the spider eats its mate, these systems can completely consume their companion stars, hence the name black widows.

Named ZTF J1406+1222, the newly-discovered system has the shortest orbital period yet identified, with the pulsar and companion star circling each other every 62 minutes. The system appears to host a third, far-flung star that orbits around the inner binary every 10,000 years.

According to the researchers, as with most black widow binaries, the triple system likely arose from a dense constellation of old stars - called a globular cluster, which may have drifted into the Milky Way's center, where the gravity of the central black hole was enough to pull the cluster apart while leaving the triple black widow intact.

"This system has probably been floating around in the Milky Way for longer than the sun has been around," says Kevin Burdge, a Pappalardo Postdoctoral Fellow in MIT's Department of Physics and the author of the study.

Until now, every black widow binary has been detected through gamma and X-ray flashes from the pulsar. This was the first time researchers used visible light, and specifically the optical flashing from the binary's companion star, to detect the triple system. The team will continue to observe ZTF J1406+1222 to confirm that the system is a black widow binary.

"Everything seems to point to it being a black widow binary. But there are a few weird things about it, so it's possible it's something entirely new," Burdge says.

A paper describing the team's findings is published in the journal Nature.