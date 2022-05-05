302 people died due to landslides in Maha's Raigad in last 17 years

As many as 302 people have died due to landslides in the Raigad district of Maharashtra in the last 17 years, including the incident in Taliye village last year that had left over 80 persons dead, authorities said on Thursday. On July 22 last year, Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of the district had witnessed a devastating landslide following heavy rains, which claimed the lives of 84 persons. While 53 bodies had been recovered from the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.

As per the information given by the disaster management department of the Raigad collectorate, a survey of landslide-prone areas was recently conducted in the Raigad district by a team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The survey report submitted to the collectorate said that 302 people died in the district due to landslides in the last 17 years.

In 2005, 84 villages in Raigad were expected to be affected by landslides. In 2015, this figure rose to 103, while this year (2022) the number of villages likely to be hit by landslides is pegged at 211, it said. Taliye, Jui, and Dasgaon villages in the district were completely destroyed by landslides over the past few years, it said.

On July 26, 2005, as many as 17 villages in the southern part of Raigad had witnessed landslides due to heavy rains, following which a regular survey of landslide-probe areas is undertaken in the district.

