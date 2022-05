Encroachment in Okhla: HC directs authorities to take action within two weeks

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the local authorities to take action within two weeks for the removal of encroachment from the Okhla Industrial area here while asking the Delhi Police to ensure that sufficient force is provided for the same. The order was passed by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on a suo motu PIL initiated by the high court over the issue of illegal construction and encroachment on public land in the Okhla Industrial area. The counsel for SDMC said that a joint survey of the area has been carried out with other authorities and several properties and areas have been identified as encroachment and it is now planning a joint action to remove the encroachment. "We direct the action to be taken without any delay and positively within the next two weeks. We direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police to ensure that sufficient force is provided to the SDMC and DSIIDC for the removal of encroachment as identified," said the court. The court on March 24 termed as "unfortunate" the act of SDMC and DSIIDC washing away hands-on encroachment on public land in the Okhla Industrial area and directed the authorities to take action for removing the unauthorized construction there.

It had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) to nominate one senior officer of each of the two authorities as nodal officers and they shall meet to chalk out a plan to remove unauthorized construction and encroachment on public land and streets in Okhla Industrial area.

The present proceedings were initiated after the PIL committee of the high court had recommended that a July 7, 2017 letter by an individual be treated as a PIL in which he has complained over illegal construction and encroachment on public lands in the industrial area.

It was alleged in the letter that the illegal construction was not removed by the authorities despite judicial orders and that the locals of the area were facing issues due to the illegal grabbing of public land and roads.

The matter would be heard next on May 31.

