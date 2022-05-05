Left Menu

Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37 deg C; Friday to be partly cloudy

Delhis maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday.Officials at the India Meteorological Department IMD said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday.A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:27 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 37 deg C; Friday to be partly cloudy
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's maximum temperature settled two notches below the average at 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while no heatwave is expected in the city till Sunday, another spell is likely from Monday.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

The weather office said that in a span of 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung observatory -- Delhi's base station -- recorded 1.4 mm rainfall.

''There will be a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 39 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively,'' an IMD official said.

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Thursday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, on the back of hailstorms and rains in parts of the city the previous evening.

Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 40 per cent, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second-hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022