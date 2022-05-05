Mein flags off 2,000-km Trans Arunachal car rally

The 2,000-km-long Trans Arunachal car rally from Pangsau Pass near the India-Myanmar border to Zemithang close to the India-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction was flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday.

The 12-day road trip is being organised by the state tourism department as part of 'Dekho Apna Desh, Dekho Apna Pradesh' (See your country, see your state) scheme with an aim to popularise the tourist attractions in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Mein said the state government has doubled allocation under Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana to Rs 8 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 4 crore in 2021-22, besides promoting home stays to offer tourists affordable accommodation and experience the rich local culture.

''Arunachal Pradesh will become the most sought-after tourist destination in future. The beauty of the state would attract visitors from far and supercars would zoom on the Trans Arunachal Highway because of improvement in infrastructure,'' he said.

Mein said that the state government is developing Parshuram Kund in Lohit district as a major tourist attraction and promoting Seven Lakes Trek in Dibang Valley district for adventure lovers.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road, Highway and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving special attention to infrastructure development in the Northeast.

