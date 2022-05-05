RWAs not amused with Delhi govt's move to make power subsidy optional

Resident welfare associations in Delhi on Thursday questioned the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to give an option to power consumers to opt out of the electricity subsidy scheme from October 1, saying either the subsidy should be withdrawn completely or provided to everyone. Bemoaning the government's move, many resident welfare association (RWA) representatives across the city suggested that instead of providing ''freebies'' to the public, taxpayers' money should be used for the development of the city like improving the condition of roads. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme from October 1. The Delhi consumers, at present, get ''zero'' power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.

B S Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA Joint Front, deplored the announcement and alleged that the government wants people to beg for electricity subsidy. ''We gave them power and they have handed us begging bowl. Why such a change? What is their motive? Remove freebies once and for all and invest the money in the development of the city. There will be waterlogging in the coming days, what has the government done for that?'' he asked. Meanwhile, Atul Goel, president, United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), believes the government made the changes because people were not opting for renewable options of energy. He claimed the power subsidy is not to make ''poor people self-sustainable'', instead it makes them lethargic. Goel advocated that the government should use the taxpayers' money for the better upkeep of the city which will in turn help people of all classes. ''Instead of providing subsidy on electricity, there is a need to make people below the poverty line self-sustainable. They should be provided good education, health care and housing. In the next two months, the roads of the city will be waterlogged. If the government improves the roads, it will be helpful for everyone,'' he said. Similar sentiments were echoed by Rajiv Kakariya, an RWA member of Greater Kailash-1. He said he is against the subsidy, but believes that if any kind of subsidy is being provided, it should be available for everyone without condition. He also accused the Kejriwal government of ''blackmailing'' the residents of the city. ''They are emotionally blackmailing people so that they can opt out of the subsidy. They want people to voluntary give up their subsidies. I am against this kind of subsidy, but it is being provided and it should be available for all,'' Kakariya added. PTI VA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)