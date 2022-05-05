Char Dham yatra: Five pilgrims, one labourer die of heart attack in three days

Six people, including five pilgrims, have died of cardiac arrest so far since the Char Dham yatra began on May 3, officials said on Thursday. A 45-year-old Nepali labourer died of a heart attack in Gangotri on Thursday, they said. Lal Bahadur, a labourer from Nepal who operated the wheelchair for devotees on the Char Dham yatra route, died of a heart attack at around 7.15 am, Uttarkashi district disaster management officer Devendra Singh Patwal said. Two elderly pilgrims had died of a heart attack on way to Yamunotri on Wednesday while three elderly people had died under similar circumstances on Tuesday, he said.

The elderly pilgrims who died on Wednesday were identified as 72-year-old Ramyagya Tiwari from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and 62-year-old Sunita Khadikar from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Most deaths occurred along the steep trek route to the Himalayan temple from Jankichatti. Death of elderly pilgrims due to heart attacks is common along the Char Dham yatra routes during the yatra season, the officials said.

