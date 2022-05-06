Left Menu

Maha govt to create new municipal corporation for Ichalkaranji

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government on Friday said it has decided to create a new municipal corporation for Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district due to demand from elected representatives.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister's office, the state government has invited suggestions and objections from citizens about the move.

At present, there is only one municipal corporation in the Kolhapur district, which is developing rapidly, with the growth in population and urban pockets.

Ichalkaranji city in the district is a municipal council and is known for its textile manufacturing industry. With the latest decision, Ichalkaranji will be the 28th municipal corporation after it comes into existence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

