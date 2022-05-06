Left Menu

Delhi govt to improve last-mile connectivity at IIT Delhi, Panchsheel Park metro stations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will take up a mega-project to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters at the IIT Delhi and the Panchsheel Park metro stations, it said on Friday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the construction work of two multi-modal integration (MMI) systems worth Rs 4.59 crore on Friday, saying combined efforts by the PWD and the DMRC will reduce the cost of the project and save time too.

Thousands of commuters at these metro stations will benefit from this initiative of the Delhi government, he added.

Sisodia said connectivity of buses, autos and e-rickshaws will be made seamless at these two stations to ensure a hassle-free commute.

The project will help in decongesting the roads near the metro stations and will provide facilities for last-mile connectivity, an official statement said.

As part of the project, better arrangements will be made for various modes of transport, including buses, autos, e-rickshaws, it added.

After the PWD and the DMRC complete their part of the project, the transport department will work on facilitating commuters with these modes of transport.

Sisodia added that the government is determined to provide a hassle-free commuting experience to residents of Delhi.

''Our focus is to integrate the development works with the help of various agencies which will reduce the cost of the projects and save the time taken for completion,'' he said.

Under multi-modal integration, all transport options will be available at one place.

This will be done by installation of CC paver blocks on footpaths, improvement of carriageway for vehicles, installation of railings, etc, the statement added.

