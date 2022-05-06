Left Menu

Odisha approves projects worth Rs 494cr

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:36 IST
The Odisha government on Friday approved six projects worth Rs 494 crore, which can create employment opportunities for over 1,300 people in the state, according to an official release.

The government's primary focus has been on the labour-intensive sectors such as metal downstream, food processing and plastic industries, which employ a large number of people in a single unit, it said.

The projects were given go-ahead at a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha said.

These projects include Jatia Steel's initiative to set up a TMT rebar and a wire rod mill at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

The panel cleared a Rs 121-crore project by JRS Ventures for an ethanol plant with a capacity of 100 kilo litres per day. The authority has given its nod to an Rs 80-crore hotel and resort facility at Somolo Island in Ganjam district, the release said.

Mohapatra also directed authorities concerned to prepare a master plan for the development of tourism surrounding Chilika Lake. Considering the huge skill force required in the manufacturing and tourism sectors, such industries will create employment opportunities in the state, the statement said.

