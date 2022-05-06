Co2 emissions higher in steel sector; stakeholders should draw action plan to address issue: Govt

Expressing concern over high amount of carbon emissions from the domestic iron and steel sector, steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Friday urged industry stakeholders to come together and develop an action plan to address the issue.

The iron and steel sector is challenging with regard to reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the minister said at the meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee for the ministry of steel held in Shimla, according to an official statement issued here.

During the meeting on 'transition towards green steel', he said the emissions from the Indian iron and steel industry is higher primarily due to higher usage of coal-based energy source and as reductant.

''The minister urged the stakeholders to come together in the development of a time-bound action plan and concerted efforts for lowering of the emissions from the steel industry...,'' the statement said.

It is imperative for the Indian steel industry to reduce its emissions substantially in view of the commitments made at the global climate change summit COP26, the minister said.

According to the ministry statement, various strategies and technologies to produce green steel and their availability were also discussed at the meeting.

