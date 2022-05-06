Incorporating newer tech for better, cost-effective roads: VK Singh

Union Minister General (retd) VK Singh on Friday said the NHAI was giving full importance to newer technologies to build better quality roads in lesser time and cost.

The Union minister of state for road transport and highways also said the government was working towards providing better connectivity in the Kailash Mansarovar region so that pilgrims can drive up to Lipulekh in Uttarakhand.

Singh was here to attend the conference of regional officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with a knowledge-sharing session on construction technology and equipment. Officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar attended the conference.

''There has been a lot of development in the Char Dham project, and we have got positive judgement from the court. Our endeavour is that when the (Kailash) Mansarovar Yatra takes place, you (devotees) can take your vehicles till Lipulekh,'' he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the Kailash Yatra from June to September each year through two routes -- Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up a separate programme to improve connectivity with Char Dham – Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri – in Uttarakhand.

Advising the officials, Singh said, ''Don't look at a project in isolation. If in the coming days, people start feeling that road travel is better than air travel, you are successful. In the coming days, with your co-operation, we will make good roads and use good technology, and we will ensure that when somebody comes from abroad, he feels that we are a better country than theirs.'' The minister observed that the NHAI faces ''the maximum problems in land acquisition in Bihar''.

''How we can resolve the problem, you should deliberate upon it once you go back to your state,'' he told the officials.

''As we move towards completion of 75 years of Independence, we should definitely look back, and ponder whether there have been any shortcomings in the way in which we have done some work. And you will find one thing very clear that the speed and farsightedness which has come after 2014 was somehow missing earlier. The feeling of working unitedly for the country, there has been a definite transformation after 2014,'' Singh said.

Speaking about adapting to change, he said, ''The NHAI is giving full importance to new technologies so that they can be incorporated, good quality roads are made quickly at less cost, and it becomes convenient for people to run their vehicles on it.'' Singh also said good roads can be built only if environmental concerns are addressed.

He said the vision of a self-reliant nation can only be fulfilled if it has a robust infrastructure and therefore, ''we have a huge responsibility to create a sustainable highway network''.

According to NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya, 31 projects stretching 2,100 km with a capital investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore have been executed since 2014. '' Most of these roads are either four-lane or six-lane highways. About 50 such projects are underway at this point of time, which stretch 2,200 km and cost Rs 73,000 crore.'' The authority has plans to develop another 1,800 km road at a cost of about Rs 63,000 crore in the next three to four years, she added.

Upadhyaya said one of the targets under the Amrit Mahotsav plan was to plant a record number of saplings along the length of the national highways. She said the NHAI planned to plant 10 lakh saplings in the coming monsoon season in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed on the occasion.

The first MoU was signed between NHAI and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission to involve the self-help groups in taking up the plantations along the National Highways. The initiative will also be introduced in states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The second MoU was signed between NHAI and AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. The two entities have collaborated to create a talent pool of highly skilled workforce, fully trained on advanced technologies in highway construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

