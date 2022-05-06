Left Menu

Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital

PTI | Havana | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.

The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

It was not immediately clear if there were deaths, though the semiofficial website Cubadebate reported that nearly clinics were treating people who had been injured and that several ambulances had gone to the scene. It said a school next door had been evacuated.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

