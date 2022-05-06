Left Menu

Overcast skies after nor'westers bring breather for Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2022
Overcast skies after nor'westers bring breather for Odisha
Overcast skies prevailed across Odisha on Friday as nor'westers in the previous night took the mercury level down by several notches in most parts of the state, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature was below normal in many areas, and only six weather stations, as compared to 13 on the previous day, recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The highest temperature in the state was in Bolangir as the district headquarters and Titiligarh recorded 41.2 degrees C each.

The temperature was below normal by four notches each to settle at 33.5 degrees C in the capital and 34 in Cuttack, the weather office said.

Nor'westers with gusty winds of 50-65 kmph and moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in several districts of the state on Thursday evening, it said.

Khurda town received 86 mm of rainfall the previous day, the highest in the state, while there was downpour also in Nayagarh and Ganjam cities.

Light to moderate rain can occur in the state on Saturday due to the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature during the next four-five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

