Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; Genome study offers hope for diminutive endangered porpoise and more

Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Obesity may weaken vaccine protection in the never infected

SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission

The third long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) safely returned to Earth early on Friday, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida to end months of orbital research ranging from space-grown chilies to robots. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Endurance, carrying three U.S. NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Germany, parachuted into calm seas in darkness at the conclusion of a 23-hour-plus autonomous flight home from the ISS.

Genome study offers hope for diminutive endangered porpoise

The most comprehensive genetic assessment to date of the vaquita, the world's rarest marine mammal, is offering a glimmer of hope that this small tropical porpoise native to Mexico's Gulf of California may avoid extinction despite its population dwindling to about 10. Researchers said on Thursday genome data from 20 vaquitas showed that while the species possesses low genetic diversity - differences in the DNA among the various individuals - the number of potentially harmful mutations that could endanger its survival through inbreeding was quite low.

EU regulator hopes to approve COVID variant-adapted vaccines by autumn

The European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday it hoped to have vaccines adapted to address coronavirus variants, such as Omicron, approved by September. "Our priority is to ensure that adaptive vaccines are possibly approved by September at the latest to be ready for the rollout of new immunisation campaigns in the EU in the autumn," said Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

