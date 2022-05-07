NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

Earlier this week, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter had missed a planned communications session with the agency's Perseverance rover, but now the helicopter has re-established communications with the rover as well as mission controllers on the ground, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said on Friday.

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter landed on Mars' Jezero Crater attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover on February 18, 2021. The tiny rotorcraft relies on the Perseverance rover as the base station that enables it to send data to and receive commands from Earth.

This was the first time the aircraft missed a planned communications session in over a year of its operations on the Martian surface. The mission teams believe they have determined a cause of the anomaly as well as a plan to return to normal operations.

The teams plan to help Ingenuity's battery accumulate enough of a charge during the next few sols (a solar day on Mars) so that it could support all necessary spacecraft systems during the cold Martian night. The team hopes that after several days of the helicopter's array soaking in the limited rays, the battery will have reached a point where the spacecraft can return to normal operations.

"Our top priority is to maintain communications with Ingenuity in the next few sols, but even then, we know that there will be significant challenges ahead. We are hopeful that we can accumulate battery charge in order to return to nominal operations and continue our mission into the weeks ahead," said Ingenuity Team Lead Teddy Tzanetos of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.