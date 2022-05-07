Left Menu

2 killed as trolley overturns trapping 5 workers inside tunnel in HP; 3 rescued

Two construction workers died after five labourers got trapped inside a 180-metre-deep tunnel at the Tidong hydropower project in Kinnaur when a trolley overturned on Saturday, a senior Himachal Pradesh disaster management official said.Three workers have been rescued, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said.According to Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre, the five workers, working at the 150 MW power project, were coming out of the tunnel on a trolley after a shift change when it overturned following a snag trapping them inside.

Two construction workers died after five labourers got trapped inside a 180-metre-deep tunnel at the Tidong hydropower project in Kinnaur when a trolley overturned on Saturday, a senior Himachal Pradesh disaster management official said.

Three workers have been rescued, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said.

According to Kinnaur District Emergency Operation Centre, the five workers, working at the 150 MW power project, were coming out of the tunnel on a trolley after a shift change when it overturned following a snag trapping them inside. During a rescue operation, two of them were found dead while three were rescued in an injured condition, Mokhta said. The injured were brought to Reckong Peo for treatment and one of them was referred to a Rampur hospital, he added.

Earlier, Kinnaur district officials said that the workers got trapped in the tunnel following a technical snag in a lift.

