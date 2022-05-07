Delhi's maximum temp settles at 39.4 deg C

The national capital recorded on Saturday a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave spell beginning May 9, it said.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, on Saturday, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 66 per cent to 32 per cent, according to the IMD.

The IMD had said a fresh heatwave spell will start from Monday, and the mercury may touch the 44-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky for Sunday and the minimum and maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cloudy skies, strong winds and light rain in parts of Delhi kept the mercury in check on Friday.

''The city witnessed 'very light' to 'light' rain due to local development. The winds from the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal have led to some moisture incursion which in turn led to cloud formation hence the rain,'' IMD scientist Charan Singh had said on Friday.

The city saw a hot and dry March with nil rainfall against a normal of 15.9 mm. It got 0.3 mm rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had raised the mercury to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)