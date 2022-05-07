Ahead of Artemis missions, NASA scientists analyze 50-yr-old frozen lunar samples

Ahead of the upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon's South Pole, scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center have started studying 50-year-old samples of the lunar surface that Apollo 17 astronauts returned to Earth in December 1972.

The Apollo 17 samples haven't been investigated in nearly five decades. When these samples were brought to Earth in 1972, a portion was stored at room temperature and another portion was frozen at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA scientists are analyzing both sets of samples to ascertain if there are differences in the organic content. The insights might inform future decisions about how to store samples returned by Artemis astronauts, the agency says.

Previous research showed that some lunar samples contain amino acids, which are essential to life on Earth. Now Jamie Elsila, a research scientist in the Astrobiology Analytical Laboratory at Goddard, and her team aim to understand their origin and distribution in the solar system.

"Our research goal is to identify and quantify these small organic volatile compounds, as well as any amino acids, and to use the data to understand the prebiotic organic chemistry of the Moon," said Elsila.

Natalie Curran, principal investigator for the Mid Atlantic Noble Gas Research Lab at Goddard, focuses on understanding the history that the samples may have experienced during their lifetime on the Moon.

"Cosmic rays can be damaging to organic material that may be in a sample, so understanding the duration helps to determine the effects that exposure has had on the organic," said Curran.